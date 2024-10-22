Fire crews in Texas battle pallet fire near Love Field Airport

DALLAS (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Crews are battling a massive pallet fire near Love Field Airport Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out near a commercial business complex in the area of Empire Central in Northwest Dallas around 11:00pm Central on Monday.

According to Dallas Fire-Rescue (DFR), 911 callers reported what they believed to be grass or trees on fire. Once first responders arrived, multiple pallets were burning "in its advanced stages," DFR said.

DFR said that within an hour, the fire escalated to a three-alarm fire with about 70 firefighters there to battle the flames.

As of early Tuesday morning, heavy smoke could still be seen from all over parts of Dallas as crews continued to put the fire out.