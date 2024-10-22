A recap of this past weekend’s Dancing for a Dream

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A huge success in helping make dreams come true as the Dancing for a Dream charity event took place in the Imperial Valley over the weekend.

Over 500 people attended the 8th Annual Dancing for a Dream gala. This year, the non-profit partnered witht the Make-a-Wish Foundation to help six Imperial Valley kids.

"We are so excited to continue with the tradition of being able to help these families from the Imperial County and six children every year that have medical need and provide them with a stipend," said Angie Pena, President of the Dancing for a Dream - Imperial Valley.

Six couples prepared their performances for months to represent each kid on the dance floor.

Some of the dancers said the event was about having fun and bringing the community together for a good cause.

"This is such an amazing event to help children. I can't wait to see everybody dance. It's amazing that the community come together for a great cause, so we are very excited," said Tara Malcomb and Eduardo Valdez, the Dancing for a Dream winners.

"A lot of tears, a lot of smiles, a lot of community connection and a lot of touched children with what we are doing tonight and what they are getting as a result," said Ashley and Shane Codding, Dancing for a Dream dancers.

Every couple presented a different dance theme, taking the audience to a variety of music styles.

Every couple's performance had good feedback from the judges, but in the end, only one could win and the winners were Malcomb and Valdez, who were dancing for Cesar Bastidas.

"We feel amazing. It's such an amazing night we had so much fun and that's what it is all about. It's having fun and bringing the community together," Malcomb expressed.

Pena said the event was a success and was looking forward to the ninth edition next year.