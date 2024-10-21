Skip to Content
Zoo animals in Wisconsin demolish Halloween treats

today at 6:49 AM
MILWAUKEE (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Lucky animals at the Milwaukee County Zoo were treated to some pumpkins as the zoo gears up to celebrate Halloween this October.

Footage from the zoo shows Kunekune pigs demolishing a pumpkin, gobbling all they can, and even showing off their feast for the camera. Meanwhile, in other enclosures, their reptilian friends maintain a curious distance from their pumpkins.

In the caption, the zoo joked that the pumpkins brought "gourd vibes only."

The zoo are currently hosting Boo at the Zoo, which lets visitors see hundreds of carved, illuminated pumpkins, participate in live pumpkin-carving demonstrations, and go on a Trick-or-Treat Trail.

