Thousands of people in Key West participate in the Zombie Bike Ride

KEY WEST, Fla. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Thousands came out to celebrate Key West's annual Fantasy Fest, a costuming and masking festival.

Sunday's bike ride featured several thousand of "The Bicycle Dead" prowling the island's Atlantic Ocean shoreline and streets.

Many of those attending wore traditional zombie costumes paired with a scary face and body paint while others were creatively costumed as everything from evil clowns and pirated to undead brides in tattered gowns.

The Zombie Bike Ride capped the first weekend of Key West's annual Fantasy Fest celebration that continued through October 27.