Theraputic horse riding program hosts local veterans in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A therapeutic horse-riding program in Yuma is offering local veterans healing through horses.

Saddles of Joy hosts veterans at their farm where they're able to bond, hang out, and help care for the animals.

Studies show veterans with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder who participate in these types of programs experience an improved mental outlook and an easing of symptoms.

Amanda Lay, a registered nurse and volunteer at Saddles of Joy says the program is a great alternative to conventional forms of therapy.

"Being out of the clinical setting to work with horses out in nature is a wonderful situation, in my opinion, for helping these veterans get through whatever they're going through at that time… I think that growing the program would be amazing and being able to get more veterans out here in the program," says Lay.

Each veteran set goals to accomplish throughout the program like riding the horses.

For more information on how to join visit here for Community Medical Service or here for Saddles of Joy.