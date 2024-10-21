The White House public tour is getting an upgrade. Visitors will see, hear and touch more

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden is training her teacher’s eye on the White House public tour and making changes designed to teach visitors more about the mansion’s history and events that unfolded in some of its famous rooms. She has added a new stop on the tour: the Diplomatic Reception Room. Presidents often use that entrance on the south side of the building to welcome visiting dignitaries. They also use the entrance to go to and from the motorcade or the helicopter. Some 10,000 visitors tour the White House each week. Biden is unveiling the updated tour on Monday. Tuesday’s visitors will be the first to experience it.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.