Minnesota courier fired after leaving boxes of ballots unattended in a van

HENNEPIN COUNTY, Minn. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A Hennepin County, Minnesota courier was fired after boxes of ballots were left unattended in a van in Edina on Friday.

The ballots were left unattended for 10 minutes.

The discovery led to an immediate response from the county and city officials who say it's been confirmed no ballots were tampered with.

Hennepin County is describing those boxes as "sealed transfer cases" that were inside a courier vehicle parked at Edina City Hall.

The county acknowledged the "lapse in protocol," calling it "unacceptable" and adding that the driver has been terminated.