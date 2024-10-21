Skip to Content
As Seen on TV

Minnesota courier fired after leaving boxes of ballots unattended in a van

NBC
By ,
New
today at 6:12 AM
Published 6:18 AM

HENNEPIN COUNTY, Minn. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A Hennepin County, Minnesota courier was fired after boxes of ballots were left unattended in a van in Edina on Friday.

The ballots were left unattended for 10 minutes.

The discovery led to an immediate response from the county and city officials who say it's been confirmed no ballots were tampered with.

Hennepin County is describing those boxes as "sealed transfer cases" that were inside a courier vehicle parked at Edina City Hall.

The county acknowledged the "lapse in protocol," calling it "unacceptable" and adding that the driver has been terminated.

Article Topic Follows: As Seen on TV

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content