Los Angeles Dodgers fans react to team heading to the World Series

LOS ANGELES (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Los Angeles Dodgers are heading to the World Series, and fans are sharing their reaction.

The Dodgers beat out the New York Mets 10-5 on Sunday in Game 6 of the National League Championship Series (NLCS).

Fans took to the streets to celebrate the team's victory.

"Amazing of course! Dodgers did their thing, game 6, we had to take it and we did. It feels familiar, I mean I've watched the Dodgers go to the World Series in person so it was an amazing feeling. Now its time to watch them win it," said Ricky Carrill, a fan.

"Just since I was a kid, my dad took me and I just continued the tradition taking my kids and we just love the Dodgers," said Rick Litberg, another fan.