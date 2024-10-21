FTC’s rule banning fake online reviews goes into effect

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal rule banning fake online reviews is now in effect. The Federal Trade Commission issued the final rule in August banning the sale or purchase of online reviews. It allows the agency to seek civil penalties against knowing violators. The rule that took effect Monday bans reviews and testimonials attributed to people who don’t exist or are generated by aritificial intelligence people who don’t have experience with the business or product/services, or misrepresent their experience. It also bans businesses from creating or selling reviews or testimonials.

