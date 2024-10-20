King Charles and Queen Camilla lay wreaths at Australian War Memorial then greet well-wishers

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — King Charles III and Queen Camilla have laid wreaths at the Australian War Memorial and shaken hands with well-wishers on the second full day of their visit. Charles is being treated for cancer, which has led to a scaled-down itinerary on the first visit to Australia by a reigning British monarch since his mother’s visit in 2011. Charles and Camilla made their first public appearance of the trip at a church service in Sydney on Sunday. They then flew to Canberra where they visited the Tomb of the Unknown Australian Soldier then a reception at Parliament House. Government leaders of all six Australian states didn’t attend the reception because they would prefer an Australian as head of state.

