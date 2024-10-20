Judge will hear arguments to block Louisiana’s Ten Commandments display requirement in schools

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A federal judge will hear arguments on whether he should temporarily block a new Louisiana law that requires the Ten Commandments to be displayed in every public school classroom by Jan. 1. The hearing will be held Monday in Baton Rouge. Louisiana is a reliably Republican state that is ensconced in the Bible Belt and the only state with such a requirement. Opponents say that the law is an unconstitutional violation of separation of church and state and that the display will isolate students, especially those who are not Christian. Proponents argue that the measure is not solely religious, but that it has historical significance to the foundation of U.S. law.

