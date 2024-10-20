Skip to Content
Hyundai and Kia hold raffle during 2nd Annual Fall Fest

today at 1:21 PM
Published 3:20 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Sunday marks the fourth and final day of the 2nd Annual Fall Fest.

The gates opened at noon at the Yuma County Fairgrounds, and there were rides, exhibits and activities such as a pumpkin carving event at the pumpkin patch.

There was also a $1,000 raffle Hyundai and Kia was hosting during the four days, with Sunday being the last day for people to participate.

The winner will be announced on Monday.

To learn more about Sunday's evening events, click here.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Zackary Moran-Norris

Zackary Moran-Norris joined KYMA in July 2023 as a weekend reporter. Send him your story ideas to zackary.moran-norris@kecytv.com.

