Hyundai and Kia hold raffle during 2nd Annual Fall Fest

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Sunday marks the fourth and final day of the 2nd Annual Fall Fest.

The gates opened at noon at the Yuma County Fairgrounds, and there were rides, exhibits and activities such as a pumpkin carving event at the pumpkin patch.

There was also a $1,000 raffle Hyundai and Kia was hosting during the four days, with Sunday being the last day for people to participate.

The winner will be announced on Monday.

