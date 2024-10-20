Donald Trump stops by primetime NFL matchup between the Jets and Steelers to cap dizzying weekend

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump attended the NFL game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets as the guest of an unidentified suite holder at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. Trump arrived about midway through the first quarter and was greeted by a small crowd of supporters wearing Steelers jerseys toting a banner that read “Trump Nation.” The former president’s visit capped a weekend in pivotal Pennsylvania for Trump’s campaign with the election a little over two weeks away. He received endorsements from a pair of former Steelers in wide receiver Antonio Brown and running back Le’Veon Bell. Brown and Bell greeted Trump when his plane landed outside Pittsburgh and attended a Trump-backed voter registration drive in the afternoon.

