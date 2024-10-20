Skip to Content
As Seen on TV

At least two people dead following severe flooding in Roswell

Steven Ray Byrd
By , ,
New
today at 3:55 PM
Published 4:12 PM

ROSWELL, N.M. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Search and rescue efforts are underway in Roswell, New Mexico following severe flooding overnight that killed at least two people.

Officials with the New Mexico National Guard says, so far, 290 people have been rescued and 38 were taken to local hospitals.

Cellphone video captured Saturday night shows the record-breaking rain that led to flash flooding overtaking streets, stranding vehicles, and forcing road closures.

Water levels have since receded in many parts of the city, but officials say levels remain high in the downtown area and along the Spring River Channel.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), Roswell received nearly six-inches of rain, breaking a record dating back to 1901.

More severe storms are in the forecast across the region Sunday with the threat of continued flooding.

Article Topic Follows: As Seen on TV

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Zackary Moran-Norris

Zackary Moran-Norris joined KYMA in July 2023 as a weekend reporter. Send him your story ideas to zackary.moran-norris@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content