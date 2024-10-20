At least two people dead following severe flooding in Roswell

ROSWELL, N.M. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Search and rescue efforts are underway in Roswell, New Mexico following severe flooding overnight that killed at least two people.

Officials with the New Mexico National Guard says, so far, 290 people have been rescued and 38 were taken to local hospitals.

Cellphone video captured Saturday night shows the record-breaking rain that led to flash flooding overtaking streets, stranding vehicles, and forcing road closures.

Water levels have since receded in many parts of the city, but officials say levels remain high in the downtown area and along the Spring River Channel.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), Roswell received nearly six-inches of rain, breaking a record dating back to 1901.

More severe storms are in the forecast across the region Sunday with the threat of continued flooding.