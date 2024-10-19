With brain injuries a growing problem, the US military tests how to protect troops from blasts

WASHINGTON (AP) — Brain injuries are a growing problem for the U.S. military. And now, Special Operations Command is testing new ways to protect warfighters from blasts and to evaluate health risks, particularly during training. This includes having troops wear blast monitors and reshaping an explosive charge to reduce blowback. A former special operations medic who now works as a contractor at the command says there are “guys lining up to volunteer for these studies.” He says that’s an indication of the high level of concern and how important this is to the troops.

