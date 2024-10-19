Rock band Hinder headlines Yuma Fall Fest 

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The rock band Hinder performed on the main stage at the Yuma Fall Fest on Friday night.

The American rock band is best known for their 2006 single "Lips of an Angel," which reached number three on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

The Yuma Fall Fest continues this weekend at the Yuma County Fairgrounds with fair rides, food vendors and performances.

The fair also features painting classes, a pumpkin carving event and children’s costume contest on Sunday.

Gates open at noon on Sunday.

