Mail carriers reach tentative contract with USPS that includes pay raises and air-conditioned trucks

Some 200,000 letter carriers have reached a tentative contract deal with the U.S. Postal Service that includes backdated pay raises and a promise to provide workers with air-conditioned trucks. The new agreement, which still needs to be ratified by union members, runs through Nov. 2026. Mail deliverers have been working without a contract since May 2023. Both the union and the Postal Service welcomed the agreement, which was announced Friday. Among other improvements, the deal increases the top pay and reduces the amount of time it takes new workers to reach that level. That is according to Brian Renfroe, the president of the National Association of Letter Carriers.

