Iraq moves to revoke Saudi broadcaster’s license after report angered militia supporters

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s commission governing media says it will take steps to revoke the license of a Saudi television station to operate in the country. It comes hours after dozens of supporters of Iraqi militias stormed and looted the office of the broadcaster MBC in Baghdad in protest over a report that described a number of Iranian-linked militant figures as “terrorists.” The report on “terrorists” who had been killed in this century mentioned former al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden alongside a roster of Iran-backed figures. They included a prominent Iraqi militia leader. The commission said Saturday that MBC had attacked “heroic resistance leaders” taking on Israel.

