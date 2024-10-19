Skip to Content
As Seen on TV

Baby rhino explores open-range zoo in Australia

By ,
today at 10:59 AM
Published 11:10 AM

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Staff at Werribee Open Range Zoo near Melbourne were celebrating on October 17 after a baby rhino born in August had his "first adventures out on the savannah" after eight weeks behind closed doors, according to a press release from Zoos Victoria.

The southern white rhino, who the zoo says is "the first successfully mother-raised calf born in Victoria in more than 20 years," was born in August and was named Jabulani, a Zulu word meaning rejoice, in September after thousands of people voted online.

This video from the zoo shows Jabulani "curiously exploring the 30-hectare [74-acre] African-inspired habitat among herds of giraffe, zebra, ostrich, and antelope," Zoos Victoria said.

Before venturing out into the savannah, Jabulani had been building strength and bonding with his mother, Kipenzi, "to prepare him for this very moment," said Werribee Open Range Zoo Life Sciences Manager Dominic Moss.

"We're so incredibly excited to share this special milestone with our Zoos Victoria members and visitors," Moss said.

According to Zoos Victoria, southern white rhinos "are classified as near threatened and it is estimated as few as 10,080 southern white rhinos remain in the wild."

Article Topic Follows: As Seen on TV

Jump to comments ↓

CBS News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content