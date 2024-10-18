Trial of Salman Rushdie’s assailant will remain in the New York county where the stabbing happened

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — An appellate court has denied a request to move the trial of a New Jersey man charged with attacking author Salman Rushdie with a knife in 2022. The decision Friday clears the way for Hadi Matar’s trial to move forward in the western New York county where the stabbing occurred. Jury selection in the case had been scheduled to start Oct. 15, but was put on hold pending the decision by the appellate court in Rochester. Matar’s attorney argued that Matar would not receive a fair trial in Chautauqua County. Prosecutors opposed the move. A new trial date has not yet been set.

