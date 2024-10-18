Spelman College president takes ‘personal leave of absence’

ATLANTA (AP) — Spelman College announces Dr. Helene D. Gayle is taking a personal leave of absence as president of the nation’s top-rated historically Black college. The school did not provide a reason for Gayle’s leave. Roz Brewer has assumed day-to-day duties as interim president. Brewer is a former chair of Spelman’s board of trustees and a limited partner with the Atlanta Falcons. Gayle is an epidemiologist who led an international anti-poverty organization and presided over Chicago Community Trust. Brewer also served as CEO of Walgreens Boots Alliance, chief operating officer of Starbucks and CEO of Sam’s Club.

