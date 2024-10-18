Reba McEntire finds a new on-screen family in NBC’s ‘Happy’s Place’

NEW YORK (AP) — Reba McEntire finds herself behind the bar in her latest return to network TV, making a series that’s a nicely calibrated cocktail of drama and comedy. NBC’s “Happy’s Place” — premiering Friday — finds McEntire’s character, Bobbie, inheriting a Tennessee tavern from her recently-passed father and finding out in the first episode that he had a second family. Even more alarming is the fact that her dad left ownership of the bar to both Bobbie and her sister, Isabella, who’s played by Belissa Escobedo. Adding to the tension is that the two women are divided by a generation or two.

