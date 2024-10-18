Over 600 pounds of meth found in green onion shipment in Calexico

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Meth was found in a shipment of green onions at a Calexico facility, according to Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

On Thursday, October 10, CBP officers stopped a 63-year-old man driving a tractor trailer with a shipment of green onions. Officers searched the trailer's floor and found 608 packages hidden in the shipment, which tested positive for meth.

The meth weighed 646.61 pounds and had an estimated street value of $775,000.