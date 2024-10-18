Opening day for the Yuma Fall Festival

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Thursday evening was opening day for the second annual Yuma Fall Festival.

Gates opened today at 3 and even though it's a weekday, people from all over came to enjoy the various forms of entertainment.

A sigh of relief for locals as they enjoyed rides, food, and an assortment of events.

I caught up with Steven Wilkins, the entertainment coordinator for Helms and Sons' Amusements who said it's all about having fun.

“Enjoy themselves on some rides have some great food, and enjoy the live entertainment, it has a similar feel to the Yuma County Fair, so if you enjoyed that then you’re going to love the fall festival as well," said Wilkins.

Local Tracy Long shares one of the things she enjoys most about the get together.

“We get to see our friends that we don’t normally get to see around town and we get to meet a lot of people and do a lot of things, and we get to take Maverick places that he doesn’t get to go," said Long.

While another local says it’s a great chance for the city to make money and gives the people something to do.

“Bringing people in more and then bringing revenue, especially the local community and you know bringing people in just have more fun brings more things do here, brings more publicity to Yuma, especially for the ones that live here, just brings more things to do on a normal basis," said Ricardo Villa.

The Fall Festival runs through Sunday at the Yuma County Fairgrounds and features several fall and Halloween events.