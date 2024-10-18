Kennedy Skate Park currently undergoing construction

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - After years of meetings and planning, construction renovations are underway at Yuma's Kennedy Skate Park.

The soon-to-be new Kennedy Skate Park started construction over the summer after years of hearing the public demand for a new one.



“What the design is for out here was exactly what the community asked for in the park," said Deputy Mayor Chris Morris.

Built in 2000, the skate park became worn out and obsolete after years of use and punishing weather.

Around three million dollars is being used for the upgrades, paid for by the American Rescue Plan Act and funding from the hospitality tax.

Morris explains how the new park came about.



“Timing was everything because we had the request from the community to do this but at the same time there were ARPA funds that became available that met this need so just everything came together perfectly," said Morris.

The new park is set to include a new bowl, a pump track for both skateboards and bicycles, and a concrete halfpipe and grind rails

Morris shares how the city got the community involved.



“We had several different public outreaches where families came into city hall and looked at all the options and filled out forms on exactly what they wanted to see in the park," said Morris.

The new skatepark, along with a newly developed hockey rink and volleyball courts will be unveiled shortly after Thanksgiving.