Italian autoworkers go on strike, as troubled Stellantis faces pressure over production plans

ROME (AP) — Workers in Italy’s troubled automotive sector are holding a national strike for the first time in 20 years, with a massive demonstration crossing the center of Rome. The sector’s three main unions in Italy are asking the government to defend employment in the sector and relaunch the future of the carmaking industry in Italy, beginning with global automaker Stellantis. Italy’s far-right government accuses the giant of relocating assembly plants to low-cost countries. Tens of thousands automotive workers marched through the capital’s streets, waving the unions’ red flags and holding banners asking for better work conditions.

