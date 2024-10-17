Who is Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar?

Israel says it is looking into the possibility that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar has been killed in a military operation. Sinwar is a mastermind of the Oct. 7, 2023, attack that triggered the war in Gaza. His death has not yet been confirmed. If it were, it would be a significant moment in Israel’s yearlong offensive against the militant group and could complicate efforts to release dozens of hostages held in Gaza. Sinwar became the head of Hamas after the killing of the previous leader in an explosion in Iran in July that was widely blamed on Israel.

