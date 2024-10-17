USC seeks initial Big Ten road victory in first-ever meeting with Maryland

Southern California (3-3, 1-3 Big Ten) at Maryland (3-3, 0-3), Saturday, 4 p.m. ET (Fox Sports 1)

BetMGM College Football Odds: USC by 7 1/2.

Series record: First meeting.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The Trojans’ first season in the Big Ten has come to be defined by close defeats, including last week’s 33-30 overtime setback at home against Penn State. Southern Cal’s losses to Michigan, Minnesota and Penn State have come by a combined 13 points, and the Trojans led in all three in the fourth quarter. They will look to win their first Big Ten road game against the Terrapins, whose path to a fourth consecutive postseason appearance has narrowed after back-to-back losses to Indiana and Northwestern. Maryland had four turnovers in its 37-10 loss to the Wildcats on Friday.

KEY MATCHUP

USC QB Miller Moss has had some good moments this season, notably a 378-yard showing against LSU in the opener, but he’s also thrown at least one interception in four consecutive games. Maryland’s secondary is equally a mixed bag. The Terps have picked off eight passes — second most in the Big Ten — but are also ranked 108th in passing defense at 258.3 yards allowed per game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

USC: RB Woody Marks ranks sixth in the Big Ten with 579 rushing yards, and has rushed for 100 yards in four of his last five games, including a 111-yard afternoon against Penn State last week. He’ll contend with a Maryland rush defense giving up only 106.3 yards a game on the ground.

Maryland: WR Tai Felton leads the Big Ten in catches (55) and receiving yards (719), and he returned from an undisclosed injury last week to haul in nine receptions for 77 yards against Northwestern. However, his longest play in that game went for 13 yards, and the Terps will look to re-establish him as a deep threat.

FACTS & FIGURES

USC is playing its third game all-time in the state of Maryland. It lost to Navy in Baltimore in 1950 and defeated Virginia Tech at Landover in 2004. … Maryland is 0-3 in the Big Ten for the first time since 2015, when it opened with seven losses in a row before winning its finale. … USC is 1-3 in conference play for the first time since 2001. … Terps coach Mike Locksley took over play-calling duties from offensive coordinator Josh Gattis last week.

