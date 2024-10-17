SBDC hosting workshop for locals about business tax basics

Learn about transaction privilege, tax filing, and filing frequency

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Arizona Western College (AWC) in collaboration with the Arizona Department of Revenue (ADOR), is pleased to present a Business Tax Basics workshop on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at Yuma City Hall, rooms 141/142 from 4-5 p.m.

Mayra Franquez, business counselor, says this workshop is about transaction privilege, tax filing, and tax frequency.

"Also, any thresholds that there might be and also any best practices for your business," says Franquez. "This is a great opportunity for entrepreneurs to get to know some faces that work with the Arizona Department of Revenue."

A tax education trainer from ADOR, an education and outreach coordinator, and business counselors will be speaking at the event.

Crystal Mendoza, director of the SBDC, says she understands that as entrepreneurs, there are a lot of hats to wear.

"So what we do within the Small Business Development Center, not only do we support our entrepreneurs within the community, within Yuma and La Paz counties, but we also do as we provide workshops," says Mendoza. "And these workshops are done with intention, with topics that we understand, that are much needed within our community."

Mendoza invites the entire Yuma community to the workshop.

"What is really nice about our program is if you're an entrepreneur that's seeking to start or grow your business, we invite you to come and join us to not only be able to come and learn about tax basics, but also to to get to know my team," Mendoza mentions.

It is $20 to register.

You can call (928) 317-6151 or scan the QR code below to sign up. You cannot register in person, but you can be a part of the workshop via Zoom.