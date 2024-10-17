Oklahoma State at No. 13 BYU highlights the week in Big 12 football

Things to watch this week in the Big 12 Conference:

Game of the week

Oklahoma State (3-3, 1-1 Big 12) at No. 13 BYU (6-0, 3-0), Friday, 10:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

The Cowboys were picked to finish third in the Big 12 and have not lived up to expectations. The Cougars have exceeded expectations as one of 11 teams still undefeated. Oklahoma State reached No. 13 in the AP Top 25 after winning its first three games, but has fallen off since. The Cowboys lost to Utah and Kansas State, teams ranked at the time, and are coming off a lopsided home loss to West Virginia. Oklahoma State has not been great on either side of the ball, ranking last in the Big 12 on defense and 13th on offense. They’ll face a stiff challenge against BYU. The Cougars are physical, mature and coming off a blowout home win over Arizona.

The undercard

Arizona State (5-1, 2-1 Big 12) at Cincinnati (4-2, 2-1), Saturday, noon ET (ESPN+)

The Sun Devils have been one of the Big 12’s biggest surprises, in contention for the conference title a year after going 3-9 in coach Kenny Dillingham’s first season. Arizona State has one of the nation’s most physical and versatile running backs in Cam Skattebo, and is off to its best start since 2019. The Sun Devils will attempt to keep their momentum going without quarterback Sam Leavitt, who’s out after taking a hard shot to the ribs against Utah last weekend. Senior Jeff Sims will get the start in his place. The Bearcats also have bounced back after a 3-9 season in their first year under coach Scott Satterfield. Cincinnati lost two games by a combined four points and has one of the league’s best quarterbacks in Brendan Sorsby, who has thrown for 13 TDs and three interceptions.

Impact players

Caleb McCullough, Arizona State. The Sun Devils’ linebacker stuck it out in Tempe through a pair of 3-9 seasons and had a game to remember against Utah last Saturday. McCullough had two interceptions, including the game sealer, and 12 tackles — 1 1/2 for loss.

Inside the numbers

No. 9 Iowa State (6-0, 3-0) is off to its best start since 1938 heading into Saturday’s home game against UCF. … Kansas State held Colorado to minus-29 rushing yards in its 31-28 win last weekend, fewest in the Big 12 since 2006. … UCF leads the Big 12 and is 13th nationally with 473.8 yards per game on offense. … Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan leads the Big 12 and is third nationally with 742 yards receiving. … Big 12 running backs have rushed for at least 175 yards six times, more than the other Power Four conferences combined. … Texas Tech’s Tahj Brooks is third nationally with 135.8 yards rushing per game.

