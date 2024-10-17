Skip to Content
News

Mitzi Gaynor, ‘South Pacific’ star among the last actors of the Hollywood musical era’s golden age, dies at 93

By
Published 8:47 AM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mitzi Gaynor, ‘South Pacific’ star among the last actors of the Hollywood musical era’s golden age, dies at 93.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

The Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content