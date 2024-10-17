Indian government employee charged in foiled murder-for-hire plot in New York City

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has announced criminal charges against an Indian government employee in connection with a foiled plot to kill a Sikh separatist leader living in New York City. Vikash Yadav, 39, faces murder-for-hire charges in a planned killing that prosecutors first disclosed last year. They have said it was meant to precede a string of other politically motivated murders in the United States and Canada. Yadav remains at large, but in adding him to the indictment and releasing his name, the Biden administration sought to publicly call out the Indian government for criminal activity that has emerged as a significant point of tension between India and the West over the last year.

