Howling at the Moon Festival returns

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One of Yuma's biggest and most unique events is back in the swing.

Reporter Manoah Tuiasosopo attended the Howling at the Moon Festival and spoke with some locals who shared why they keep coming back.

At the base of Telegraph Pass, well over a thousand locals have gathered for what is the first howling at the moon festival of the season.

The family-friendly event attracts people from all over and features live music, vendors, and one big desert party under the moon.

Chere Pratt, a Yuma local, says "The moon is beautiful and everybody enjoys looking at the moon so why not have a howling at the moon? It's great, just howl and have a good time,".

The dancefloor was full the whole night, partners two-stepping and even the kids joined.

We asked one local what's her favorite part.

Marilyn Blomquist says "Everybody just getting here together, all the food vendors, and the live music. I'm a big fan of country music and they're playing country music tonight. Everybody's just here enjoying themselves,".

And once the moon popped over the mountain, everyone howled loudly.

The locals highly recommend it.

Come out and enjoy the Yuma fun nights here at Howling at the Moon and don't forget you howl when the moon comes up,".

Locals Chere Pratt and Lorena Spencer both say "Absolutely, and practice your howling!".

In case you missed it, the organizers say there will be over a dozen festivals between now and next April, but it has to be a full moon.