Funeral home owner pleads guilty to assaulting police and journalists during Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Long Island funeral home owner has pleaded guilty to spraying wasp killer at police officers and assaulting two journalists, including an Associated Press photographer, during a mob’s riot at the U.S. Capitol nearly four years ago. Sixty-year-old Peter Moloney, of Bayport, New York, is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 11 by U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols. Moloney answered the judge’s routine questions as he pleaded guilty on Thursday to two assault charges stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021, siege at the Capitol.

