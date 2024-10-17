Father-and-son team Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. explore generations in ‘Poppa’s House’

NEW YORK (AP) — Boundaries between work and family don’t just blur in the new CBS sitcom “Poppa’s House” starring father-and-son comedy duo Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. They shatter. The Wayans are surrounded at their work with brothers, nephews, nieces and siblings. The elder Wayans plays the titular Poppa, a curmudgeonly radio DJ who’s grown set in his ways, while Wayans Jr. plays his son Damon, a budding filmmaker who’s stuck in a job he hates. The half-hour comedy — premiering Monday and co-starring Essence Atkins and Tetona Jackson — smartly leaves places in the script where father and son can let loose and create.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.