Chargers, Harbaugh try to continue success against Cards on Monday night

Los Angeles Chargers (3-2) at Arizona (2-4)

Monday, 9 p.m. EDT, ESPN+.

BetMGM NFL Odds: Chargers by 3.

Series record: Chargers lead 11-4.

Against the spread: Chargers 3-2; Cardinals 3-3.

Last meeting: The Chargers beat the Cardinals 25-24 on Nov. 27, 2022, at Glendale, Ariz.

Last week: Chargers beat Broncos 23-16 on Oct. 13; Packers beat Cardinals 34-13.

Chargers offense: overall (28), rush (29), pass (10), scoring (26).

Chargers defense: overall (6), rush (6), pass (8), scoring (1).

Cardinals offense: overall (15), rush (7), pass (24), scoring (17).

Cardinals defense: overall (27), rush (29), pass (22), scoring (27).

Turnover differential: Chargers plus-7; Cardinals even.

Chargers player to watch

RB J.K. Dobbins ranks fifth in the league, averaging 87.6 rushing yards per game. He has 100 scrimmage yards and a rushing TD in three games this season.

Cardinals player to watch

TE Trey McBride had his most productive game of the season in last week’s loss to the Packers, catching eight passes for 96 yards. McBride set Arizona franchise records for a tight end last season, catching 81 passes for 825 yards. He’s had a slightly slow start this season, but is still one of the team’s main pass catchers, particularly if rookie Marvin Harrison Jr. misses any time with a concussion.

Key matchup

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray vs. the Chargers defense. Murray has been good in his first full season since returning from an ACL injury and ranks No. 8 in quarterback rating, just behind C.J. Stroud and ahead of others such as Patrick Mahomes and Baker Mayfield. The Chargers will counter with one of the league’s best defenses, which is giving up just 13.2 points per game.

Key injuries

LB Joey Bosa (hip) has missed the past two games. WR DJ Chark (hip) practiced for the first time since the last week of training camp. CB Asante Samuel Jr. (shoulder) is on injured reserve while CB Kristian Fulton (hamstring) could miss the game after being injured in the second half at Denver. CB Ja’Sir Taylor (foot) has also missed the past two games. … K Matt Prater (knee) and DL Bilal Nichols (stinger) went on injured reserve on Tuesday. DL Darius Robinson (calf) and WR Zay Jones (suspension) have missed the entire season so far, but could make their debuts on Monday.

Series notes

The Chargers have dominated the series of late, winning five of the past six games. L.A. won the previous meeting in dramatic fashion after Herbert hit Austin Ekeler for a 1-yard touchdown with 15 seconds left and then converted the 2-point conversion for a 25-24 win.

Stats and stuff

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh is 6-2 against the Cardinals and 15-8-1 against the NFC West. … Defense is allowing a league-low 13.2 points per game. … QB Justin Herbert threw for 274 yards and three touchdowns against the Cardinals in 2022. He has at least two touchdown passes in eight straight against NFC teams. … Kimani Vidal was the first Chargers rookie running back to have a touchdown on his first reception since Hank Bauer in 1977. … WR Ladd McConkey is one of five rookies with at least 200 receiving yards and two or more touchdowns. … LB Khalil Mack has 10 sacks in 10 games on “Monday Night Football,” and has a sack in four straight games. … CB Elijah Molden has an interception in two of three road games. … S Alohi Gilman had a season-high 10 tackles last week. …. The Cardinals are playing on Monday night for the first time since 2022. … Murray threw for 214 yards last week at Green Bay, giving him 16,833 yards passing for his career. That moved him into fourth place on Arizona’s career list. He passed Carson Palmer (16,782) for the fourth spot. … Cardinals RB James Conner has scored six touchdowns in six games on Monday night. … Cardinals LB Kyzir White played his first four seasons with the Chargers. White made 15 tackles in his final appearance on Monday night for the Chargers, which is still his career high. … Arizona scored a touchdown on the opening drive in its first five games this season. That streak was snapped at Green Bay, when the Cardinals fell into a 24-0 hole. … The Cardinals are running for 145.2 yards per game, which ranks seventh in the NFL.

Fantasy tip

Dobbins is facing a Cardinals run defense that gives up the fourth-highest rushing yards in the league.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl