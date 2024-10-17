After hurricane, with no running water, residents organize to meet a basic need

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — It takes water to flush a toilet yet tens of thousands of North Carolinians have been without it since Hurricane Helene ripped through the state three weeks ago. The storm swallowed mountain towns, damaged water infrastructure and killed nearly 250 people across the Southeast. Local governments have been overwhelmed and that’s spurring community organizing and innovation. In Asheville, some residents who have well water are donating it to other people. One man lay a pipe to the roadway to make well water accessible to the public. Others are hauling water from pools and ponds to those in need. Still others are teaching neighbors to build makeshift toilets using buckets.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.