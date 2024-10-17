A father and son are both indicted on murder charges in a mass school shooting in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — A grand jury in Georgia has indicted a father and son in a mass shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder. A Barrow County deputy court clerk confirms both were indicted on Thursday. Georgia media outlets report that 14-year-old Colt Gray is charged with 55 counts, including murder, aggravated assault and cruelty to children. His father, Colin Gray, faces 29 counts, including second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct. Investigators say the boy killed four people and injured nine others with an assault-style rifle he smuggled into the school. They say the father let the son use the rifle and bought him ammunition even as the boy asked his mother to put him in a ‘“mental asylum.”.’

