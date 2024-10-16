The US Navy says a fighter jet with two on board crashed in Washington state during training

The U.S. Navy is searching for two aviators whose EA-18G Growler crashed in Washington state during a routine training flight. Whidbey Island Naval Air Station says the EA-18G Growler aircraft from the Electronic Attack Squadron crashed east of Mount Rainier at about 3:23 p.m. Tuesday. Search teams, including a U.S. Navy MH-60S helicopter, launched from NAS Whidbey Island to try to locate the crew and to examine the crash site. The Navy has not said whether the two crew members managed to eject before the crash. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

