Students are injured in clashes with Pakistani police over reports of an on-campus rape

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — More than two dozen students have been injured in clashes with Pakistani police over reports of an on-campus rape of a young woman. Officials said Wednesday the students were hurt in Lahore after reports about the alleged rape spread on social media. Students protested on the campus of the private college but later gathered outside the provincial assembly, where they clashed with police. The college denied there was an assault, as did the young woman’s parents. Sexual violence against women is common in Pakistan but underreported because of the stigma attached to it. Protests about sexual violence against women are uncommon.

