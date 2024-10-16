Pressure grows for countries to deliver on promised biodiversity targets at UN conference

Countries will gather next week to assess whether they are close to reaching a global biodiversity goal of protecting 30% of land and water by 2030, known as 30 by 30. When 196 countries signed a historic agreement in 2022 at the United Nations Biodiversity Conference, 17% of terrestrial and 10% of marine areas were protected. It remains at about the same levels. The two-week meeting in Cali, Colombia will focus on efforts to reach a goal of raising hundreds of billions of dollars to protect nature by 2030. Twenty-three targets that will be discussed include cutting down on food waste and preventing the introduction of invasive species.

