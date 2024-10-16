Polish president criticizes government’s no-asylum-for-irregular-migrants plan as a ‘grave mistake’

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish President Andrzej Duda has condemned the government’s plan for a temporary suspension of the right to asylum for irregular migrants, calling it a “fatal mistake.” Duda argued Wednesday the plan would block access to a safe haven to Belarusians and Russians opposed to their governments. The government of Prime Minister Donald Tusk adopted the plan intended to strengthen protection of Poland’s and the EU’s eastern border from massive pressure from unauthorized migrants. The EU says the pressure is sponsored by Minsk and Moscow as part of their hybrid war on the European bloc. Poland’s plan aims to send a signal that the country is not a source of easy asylum or visas into the EU. It needs Duda’s approval to become binding.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.