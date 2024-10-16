New Poll Highlights Voter Support for Expanded Education and Career Training in Arizona

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A recent poll conducted by Education Forward Arizona reveals that a significant number of voters are calling for increased access to education and career training opportunities after high school. The poll, which reflects the opinions of Arizonans, indicates that many are eager for the state to prioritize these issues.

According to the survey, 60% of Arizonans want the state to do more to boost educational attainment. Furthermore, 75% of respondents stated that they are more likely to support candidates who make education and career training a central focus of their campaigns. These figures suggest that education is increasingly seen as critical to Arizona’s economic future, with 95% of those polled in favor of career training programs.

Rich Nickel, President and CEO of Education Forward Arizona, commented on the findings, saying, "The data makes it shockingly clear that there is a fundamental disconnect between what policymakers are willing to provide and what Arizonans want to see regarding support for education and career training after high school."

The poll also suggests that if Arizona reaches its 60% postsecondary attainment goal by 2030, the state could see an additional $5 billion in revenue. This target aligns with broader efforts to ensure that more students have access to postsecondary education and job training programs.

Local high school students like Daniel Meza, a student at the Educational Opportunity Center Charter High School in Yuma, are already looking ahead to college preparation. Meza shared his excitement about participating in a field trip to Arizona Western College (AWC) next month, where he will get a firsthand look at college courses.

"Like with me, I do have good grades, so next month we’re doing a field trip to AWC, and my principal told me he does want me to try out AWC and go to a couple classes there," said Meza.

As Arizona works towards its 2030 education goals, this new data underscores a clear message from voters: increased access to education and career training is a top priority.