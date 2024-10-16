Man accused of making threat says he believed social media reports of FEMA refusing to help

LAKE LURE, N.C. (AP) — A man accused of making a threat that sparked a temporary shift in some western North Carolina disaster recovery operations said he believed social media reports that the Federal Emergency Management Agency was refusing to help people. William Parsons told WGHP-TV that he realized that wasn’t the case when he arrived in Lake Lure. A sheriff’s office says it received a call about an armed man who commented about possibly harming FEMA employees. Officials say Parsons was identified as a suspect and charged with a misdemeanor.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.