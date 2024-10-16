Australia’s prime minister is criticized for buying a waterfront home during a housing crisis

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is being criticized for buying a multimillion dollar waterfront home during a national housing crisis with federal elections only months away. The $2.9 million clifftop home is in the Copacabana suburb, north of his hometown of Sydney. Many Australians are struggling to buy their own home or to rent due to elevated interest rates, rising prices and limited supply. Albanese brushed off criticisms Wednesday when questioned by reporters about concerns raised privately within his own government. Opposition lawmaker Sussan Ley described the purchase as evidence that Albanese was “out of touch.” Her colleague Angie Bell described the timing as “questionable.”

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.