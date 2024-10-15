Taliban-run media stops showing images of living beings in some Afghan provinces

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Taliban official says official media have stopped showing images of living beings in some Afghan provinces to comply with morality laws. In August, the country’s Vice and Virtue Ministry published laws regulating aspects of everyday life like public transportation, shaving, the media and celebrations. Article 17 bans the publication of images of living beings, The ministry spokesman confirmed Tuesday that government-run media in the provinces of Takhar, Maidan Wardak, and Kandahar have been advised not to air or show images of anything with a soul, meaning people and animals. No other Muslim-majority country imposes similar restrictions, including Iran and Saudi Arabia.

