NFL owners approve Jacksonville’s $1.4 billion ‘stadium of the future’ set to open in 2028

NFL owners have unanimously approved Jacksonville’s $1.4 billion “stadium of the future.” The decision should keep the Jaguars in one of the league’s smallest markets for at least another 30 years. With the Jags getting ready to play the second of back-to-back games in London, NFL owners essentially ended decades of speculation about the franchise being a potential relocation candidate. Twenty-four of 32 owners were needed to approve the project. It was considered such a rubber-stamp situation that Jaguars owner Shad Khan and team president Mark Lamping were allowed to skip the meetings and avoid 12 hours of travel from London to Atlanta and back.

