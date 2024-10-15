Mbappé’s representatives dismiss Swedish reports of a rape claim

STOCKHOLM (AP) — French soccer star Kylian Mbappé’s representatives have rejected as “false and irresponsible” reports in Swedish media saying he is the subject of a rape investigation in the Nordic country. Without citing sources, several Swedish media including tabloids Expressen and Aftonbladet and broadcasters SVT and TV4 reported that the Real Madrid striker was the subject of a rape claim following a visit to Stockholm last week. Swedish prosecutors issued a brief statement Tuesday confirming that a rape had been reported to police, but didn’t name any suspect. Asked for comment, Mbappé’s communications team accused Swedish media of spreading “slanderous” rumors. In a statement to AP, they said “these accusations are totally false and irresponsible, and their propagation is unacceptable.”

