Idaho revamps execution chamber so docs can access deep veins after failed lethal injection attempt

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho will begin using central venous lines to execute prisoners by lethal injection if attempts to insert standard IV lines fail. The Idaho Department of Correction announced the change Tuesday. Placing central lines in the deeper, large veins of the neck, groin, chest or arm has long been a backup plan under the state’s official execution policy. It has never been used because prison officials said the execution chamber was not designed for the procedure. The attempted execution in February of death row inmate Thomas Eugene Creech failed after the execution team was unable to establish a peripheral intravenous line eight times.

