Biden says Harris will cut her own path as president, and her perspective will be fresh and new

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — President Joe Biden says Kamala Harris would “cut her own path” once she wins the 2024 election, allowing for daylight between him and his vice president as Nov. 5 draws near. Biden’s comments on Tuesday may give Harris more license to stake out her own political and policy stances in the critical closing phase of the presidential race. The vice president’s aides have privately expressed some frustration that the 81-year-old president has been too focused on his own legacy — and not the race to succeed him.

